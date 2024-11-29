SI

Patrick Mahomes Breaks Longstanding Chiefs Franchise Record With TD Pass vs. Raiders

The Kansas City quarterback has performed miracles across his eight-year career.

Patrick Andres

Patrick Mahomes during the Chiefs' game against the Raiders on Nov. 29, 2024.
Patrick Mahomes during the Chiefs' game against the Raiders on Nov. 29, 2024. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

When the Kansas City Chiefs drafted quarterback Patrick Mahomes way back in 2017, even they probably could not have envisioned what their new franchise centerpiece would become.

In eight years with the Chiefs, Mahomes has morphed into one of the 21st century's most accomplished North American athletes. He is Kansas City's informal ambassador to the world. And now—at the age of just 29—he is the Chiefs' all-time leader in touchdown passes.

With a nifty six-yard strike to wide receiver Justin Watson 2:14 before halftime Friday against the Las Vegas Raiders, Mahomes broke a tie with Hall of Fame gunslinger Len Dawson.

In a reflection both of Mahomes's overwhelming talent and the way football has changed in the past half-century, he has thrown just 74 interceptions in his career—while Dawson threw 178 in 14 years.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, it seems evident that no one will ever wear No. 15 again for Kansas City. Two-hundred and thirty eight touchdown passes—and three Super Bowls—will do that.

Most TD passes in Chiefs history

NAME

YEARS WITH CHIEFS

TD PASSES

Patrick Mahomes

2017 to present

238*

Len Dawson

1962 to '75

237

Trent Green

2001 to '06

118

Bill Kenney

1980 to '88

105

Alex Smith

2013 to '17

102

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NFL