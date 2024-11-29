Patrick Mahomes Breaks Longstanding Chiefs Franchise Record With TD Pass vs. Raiders
When the Kansas City Chiefs drafted quarterback Patrick Mahomes way back in 2017, even they probably could not have envisioned what their new franchise centerpiece would become.
In eight years with the Chiefs, Mahomes has morphed into one of the 21st century's most accomplished North American athletes. He is Kansas City's informal ambassador to the world. And now—at the age of just 29—he is the Chiefs' all-time leader in touchdown passes.
With a nifty six-yard strike to wide receiver Justin Watson 2:14 before halftime Friday against the Las Vegas Raiders, Mahomes broke a tie with Hall of Fame gunslinger Len Dawson.
In a reflection both of Mahomes's overwhelming talent and the way football has changed in the past half-century, he has thrown just 74 interceptions in his career—while Dawson threw 178 in 14 years.
Barring unforeseen circumstances, it seems evident that no one will ever wear No. 15 again for Kansas City. Two-hundred and thirty eight touchdown passes—and three Super Bowls—will do that.
Most TD passes in Chiefs history
NAME
YEARS WITH CHIEFS
TD PASSES
Patrick Mahomes
2017 to present
238*
Len Dawson
1962 to '75
237
Trent Green
2001 to '06
118
Bill Kenney
1980 to '88
105
Alex Smith
2013 to '17
102