Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Set All-Time NFL Record With Latest Nail-Biting Win
Another win, another NFL record set by the Kansas City Chiefs.
By defeating the Las Vegas Raiders 19–17 on Friday afternoon, the Chiefs won their 14th straight one-possession game—the longest such streak in NFL history.
The streak—which counts the postseason as well—includes the final three games of the Chiefs' 2023 playoff run on their way to a Super Bowl LVIII win over the San Francisco 49ers.
Friday's game in Kansas City was clinched by a fumbled snap between Raiders center Jackson Power-Johnson and quarterback Aiden O'Connell in the final minute.
The Chiefs recovered, quarterback Patrick Mahomes knelt it out, and Andy Reid's squad is now 11–1 on the 2024 campaign.
"We keep it close to make sure you guys are watching at home," defensive tackle Chris Jones joked with the Amazon Prime Video postgame crew following the win. "We want to keep the ratings high."
Chiefs are the 11th team in NFL history to win nine games in a season by seven points or fewer. The only team to do it 10 times was the 1978 Houston Oilers.
Sitting at 9–0 in one-possession games this season, Kansas City continues to find ways to win. The Chiefs will welcome the 7-4 Los Angeles Chargers to Arrowhead Stadium next Sunday night for an 8:20 p.m. EST kickoff on NBC.