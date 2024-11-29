Chiefs Pull Off Another Win in Extremely Weird, Perfectly On-Brand Fashion
The Kansas City Chiefs have done it again.
On Black Friday, the Chiefs had their backs against the ropes. While they led the Las Vegas Raiders 19–17 as the clock ticked under a minute to play, Raiders quarterback Aiden O’Connell was leading his team on a downright shocking drive down the field.
After five straight completions brought the Raiders from their own eight-yard line to the Chiefs’ 32-yard line, O’Connell spiked the football to stop the clock with 16 seconds to play.
At this point, the Raiders were likely planning on running one more play before sending out kicker Daniel Carlsen to attempt a potential game-winning field goal. But on the subsequent snap, there was a miscommunication between O'Connell and his offensive line. The snap came out too quick, resulting in a penalty on the Raiders and a fumble that was recovered by the Chiefs. Game over.
For any other team, this would likely be the most dramatic win of the season thus far. For the 2024 Chiefs, this was just another day at the office.
Just last week, the Chiefs won on a walk-off field goal as clock expired against the Carolina Panthers. Two weeks before that, Kansas City blocked what would have been a game-winning field goal attempt by the Denver Broncos to seal a win. They also had another walk-off win against the Bengals back in Week 2 of the season.
With their win on Friday, the Chiefs set a new NFL record for most consecutive wins in one-possession games, with 14. Dramatic finishes are simply Kansas City’s bread and butter.
The Chiefs now have a few extra days to rest before their next game—a Sunday night showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 8.
What thrilling new way to win a nail-biter will they come up with next?