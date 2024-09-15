Patrick Mahomes's Latest Trick Play Results in Offensive Lineman TD vs. Bengals
The Kansas City Chiefs used some trickery in order to find the end zone during their Week 2 tilt against the Cincinnati Bengals, as Patrick Mahomes connected with offensive tackle Wanya Morris for a go-ahead touchdown during the third quarter.
The Chiefs lined up in what looked like a run-heavy set with three players joining Mahomes in the backfield. After snapping the ball, however, Morris rolled out into the end zone uncontested and turned around to receive the pass from Mahomes.
No one on the Bengals' defense appeared to be ready for Morris to run a route, seemingly expecting the offensive lineman to block for a potential run just in front of the goal line. The only two players running a route on the play were Morris and Travis Kelce, though it was the offensive tackle who managed to get free for the score.
Leave it to Reid and Kansas City to devise a clever trick play on second-and-goal, catching the entire Cincinnati defense off guard while Morris scored his first-ever touchdown.