Patrick Mahomes Had Classy Gesture for Xavier Worthy After His First Career TD
It didn't take long for Xavier Worthy to prove he's a perfect fit for the Kansas City Chiefs.
The rookie wide receiver scored a touchdown on the first touch of his career, showcasing the speed that made him so coveted at the 2024 NFL draft.
After celebrating with his new teammates, Worthy excitedly began trotting towards the sideline. Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes went and fetched the football from the officials in order to give it to Worthy as a memento of his first touchdown.
It was a small gesture from Mahomes to retrieve the football, but it's a move Worthy will surely appreciate from the two-time MVP.
Hopefully for Chiefs fans, this is the first of many trips to the end zone for Worthy. Regardless, it's a moment he'll never forget, and Mahomes made sure to track down the football in order to give his young teammate a priceless piece of his own memorabilia.