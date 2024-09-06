Xavier Worthy's Blinding Speed on First Career TD Left Tyreek Hill, NFL World in Awe
It didn't take long for Kansas City Chiefs prized rookie Xavier Worthy to find the end zone in his NFL debut.
Worthy's speed was showcased on the Chiefs' opening drive of the game, as Andy Reid and Co. drew up a brilliant trick play to get the ball in his hands. After faking a handoff to Isiah Pacheco, he pitched the ball to Worthy, who came flying around the backfield and sharply turned up field.
Worthy darted through the Baltimore Ravens' defense and slithered his way into the end zone for his first NFL touchdown, and the first touchdown of the season for Kansas City.
It became immediately clear how much of a threat Worthy can be in this Chiefs' offense, and their creative playcalling led to an absolutely electric touchdown on the rookie's first touch of the football.
NFL fans, and even some of the league's biggest star players, expressed their disbelief over Worthy's speed on social media, and even renowned speedster Tyreek Hill couldn't help but weigh in.