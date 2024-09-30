SI

Patrick Mahomes Had Devastating Five-Word Message About Rashee Rice’s Injury

Andy Nesbitt

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are 4-0 after their win over the Chargers.
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs improved to 4-0 with a 17-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday but they suffered a huge loss in the game with wide receiver Rashee Rice exiting in the first half with what the team fears is a torn ACL.

The injury happened after Mahomes threw an interception. The quarterback tried to make a tackle on the return but ended up diving into Rice's right knee.

Mahomes spoke about the injury after the game, saying this about his immediate reaction to it: "I knew it wasn’t good.”

Mahomes added: “Rashee really made a good play. I was trying to tackle the guy and obviously rolled up on him. If I don’t turn the ball over that never happens."

Here's video of the play:

The Chiefs should have an official word on Rice's injury on Monday.

