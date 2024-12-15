Patrick Mahomes Exits Game With Ankle Injury After Taking Awkward Hit vs. Browns
The Kansas City Chiefs took a trip to Cleveland on Sunday to play the Browns and things were going well for the first three quarters, with the defending AFC champions holding a 21-7 lead entering the final frame. Then came a sight no fan ever wants to see: Patrick Mahomes limping off the field.
The superstar quarterback was trying to convert a fourth-and-short for Kansas City and stepped up into the pocket. He then appeared to try one of his patented jump passes. Unfortunately, as he did so, Mahomes was hit by two different Browns defenders upon releasing the ball and appeared to bend in a manner human bodies are not supposed to bend.
Mahomes then limped off the field and was replaced by Carson Wentz on the following drive.
Here's the nasty hit:
And in the second video below you'll see Mahomes struggle to get up before getting helped off the field.
Mahomes was declared questionable to return by the Chiefs with an ankle injury.
A concerning development for the Chiefs, especially given Mahomes's history of ankle injuries; he famously battled through a high ankle sprain to lead KC to a Super Bowl title over the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023.
Before exiting, Mahomes threw for 159 yards and a pair of touchdowns against Cleveland.