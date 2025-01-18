SI

Patrick Mahomes's Falling Touchdown Pass to Travis Kelce Left NFL Fans in Awe

Karl Rasmussen

Patrick Mahomes escapes a sack and throws a TD pass to Travis Kelce.
Patrick Mahomes escapes a sack and throws a TD pass to Travis Kelce. / Screenshot via NFL on X
In this story:

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce connected for their NFL record 18th touchdown in the playoffs during the fourth quarter on Saturday. Their latest combined score came in truly breathtaking fashion.

On third-and-goal, Mahomes experly navigated a collapsing pocket as Houston Texans defenders looked to bring him down. Mahomes was eventually tripped up by Mario Edwards Jr. while he attempted to make a throw. While falling to the ground, Mahomes put a throw right on the money for Kelce, who was open in the end zone.

A truly mesmerizing display from the two-time MVP, as he used his unparalleled body control to keep the play alive and make an accurate touchdown pass to his most trusted target.

The theatrics left football fans in disbelief, as they struggled to comprehend how Mahomes got that throw off.

A truly unbelievable play.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

Home/NFL