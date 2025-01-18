Patrick Mahomes's Falling Touchdown Pass to Travis Kelce Left NFL Fans in Awe
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce connected for their NFL record 18th touchdown in the playoffs during the fourth quarter on Saturday. Their latest combined score came in truly breathtaking fashion.
On third-and-goal, Mahomes experly navigated a collapsing pocket as Houston Texans defenders looked to bring him down. Mahomes was eventually tripped up by Mario Edwards Jr. while he attempted to make a throw. While falling to the ground, Mahomes put a throw right on the money for Kelce, who was open in the end zone.
A truly mesmerizing display from the two-time MVP, as he used his unparalleled body control to keep the play alive and make an accurate touchdown pass to his most trusted target.
The theatrics left football fans in disbelief, as they struggled to comprehend how Mahomes got that throw off.
A truly unbelievable play.