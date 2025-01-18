Travis Kelce Goes on Wholesome Spiel About Patrick Mahomes's Greatness Before Playoffs
One of the NFL's most prolific quarterback-tight end duos returns to the postseason stage on Saturday as Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans in the divisional round of the playoffs.
Since Mahomes became the Chiefs' full-time starter in 2018, he and Kelce have achieved phenomenal success together. Yet what makes their dynamic so great isn't just their play together on the field, but their mutual admiration off the field as well.
Ahead of the Chiefs-Texans game, Kelce spoke with tremendous praise for Mahomes, even calling him "the greatest to ever do it."
“It’s been such a pleasure," Kelce told Chris Berman in a sit-down interview with ESPN. "He’s every bit of a superstar off the field as he is on the field. I consider him family. There’s one common denominator from the Chiefs my entire career and that’s Andy Reid, but this thing really took off when Patrick Mahomes got here. I know everybody knows that, but what I see in the building, his leadership, his ability to relate to everybody and motivate everybody, and be accountable, it’s unique, and it’s like nothing else."
"He’s the greatest to ever do it. You can’t change my mind, otherwise."
While Mahomes remains far off from surpassing the accomplishments of Tom Brady, who is widely considered the greatest of all time, he certainly could in the future if he continues on his current trajectory.
Mahomes is already a three-time Super Bowl champion, three-time Super Bowl MVP and two-time NFL MVP at just 29 years old. With another postseason win, he will already tie Joe Montana for the second-most by a quarterback in NFL history. Given Brady did not win his fourth Super Bowl and achieve many other accomplishments until he was 37 years old, Mahomes has plenty of time to potentially become the greatest ever.