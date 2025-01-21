Cameras Caught Patrick Mahomes's Fired Up Reaction to Falling TD Pass to Travis Kelce
Patrick Mahomes had another installment of "Mahomes Magic" during the Kansas City Chiefs' 23–14 divisional win over the Houston Texans on Saturday when the quarterback threw a touchdown pass while he was falling down to tight end Travis Kelce.
The play, which gave the Chiefs a more comfortable 20–12 lead in the fourth quarter, wowed NFL fans, even though it isn't totally shocking Mahomes would miraculously turn this tackle attempt into a touchdown.
Inside the NFL caught Mahomes's reaction on camera, and it's clear the three-time Super Bowl champion was fired up about the touchdown.
Mahomes immediately got up from the ground and ran, screaming "Yeah!" at the top of his lungs multiple times. He calmed down by the time he got to the sidelines, though.
That's "Playoff Trav" and Mahomes at their finest.
We'll see what magic Mahomes brings to the field in the AFC Championship on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs are on the path to try to make NFL history by becoming the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls—two games stand in their way.