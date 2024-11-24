SI

Patrick Mahomes Had Nothing but Praise for Bryce Young's Performance vs. Chiefs

Ryan Phillips

Mahomes and the Chiefs scored a 30-27 victory against the Panthers in Week 12.
Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers came up just short against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, and Patrick Mahomes took notice of the young quarterback's play.

The Chiefs took home a tight victory, emerging with at 30-27 win, but Young rallied the Panthers late to force overtime. The No. 1 pick from the 2023 NFL draft finished the game completing 21 of 35 passes for 263 yards and a touchdown, while adding 20 yards on three rushes.

After the game, Mahomes was asked about Young's play and praised the second-year signal-caller.

Mahomes said, "I thought he played his tail off, man. He throws a really good football."

He continued, "I think it's been cool to see him bounce back these last few weeks and play some great football, because I know he has it because I've seen it for a long time. He gave us a scare today, man. He played his tail off... He's been a great player for a long time and won a lot of football games. "

That's a great message from the three-time Super Bowl champion to a young quarterback still trying to find his way.

Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

