Patrick Mahomes Had Nothing but Praise for Bryce Young's Performance vs. Chiefs
Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers came up just short against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, and Patrick Mahomes took notice of the young quarterback's play.
The Chiefs took home a tight victory, emerging with at 30-27 win, but Young rallied the Panthers late to force overtime. The No. 1 pick from the 2023 NFL draft finished the game completing 21 of 35 passes for 263 yards and a touchdown, while adding 20 yards on three rushes.
After the game, Mahomes was asked about Young's play and praised the second-year signal-caller.
Mahomes said, "I thought he played his tail off, man. He throws a really good football."
He continued, "I think it's been cool to see him bounce back these last few weeks and play some great football, because I know he has it because I've seen it for a long time. He gave us a scare today, man. He played his tail off... He's been a great player for a long time and won a lot of football games. "
That's a great message from the three-time Super Bowl champion to a young quarterback still trying to find his way.