Patrick Mahomes Had Saddest Reaction After Throwing Pick-Six to Eagles' Cooper DeJean
Things went from bad to worse for the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter of Super Bowl LIX, as Patrick Mahomes' attempt to make a highlight reel play went disastrously wrong.
With the Chiefs in dire need of a spark on offense, Mahomes tried to force a throw down field that ended up getting intercepted by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean, who returned it for a touchdown. It was a costly mistake, turning a 10-point deficit into 17 points in the blink of an eye.
Mahomes wasn't too happy with himself after the errant throw, and Fox's cameras caught his disappointed reaction to the mistake on the sideline.
While Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was overjoyed by his young defensive back's big play, Mahomes looked incredibly frustrated as he walked along the sideline. He didn't throw a single pick when these teams met in the Super Bowl a couple of years ago, but threw a costly one during the first half on Sunday.
The entire offense struggled throughout the first half, as Mahomes, frequently under pressure, was sacked three times and the team had just one first down at the time of the interception.