Patrick Mahomes Helped Off Field After Suffering Apparent Injury vs. Buccaneers

Ryan Phillips

Mahomes had to be helped from the game after aggravating an ankle injury.
Patrick Mahomes was helped from the field on Monday night after throwing a touchdown pass for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With the Chiefs trailing 17–10 and facing third-and-goal from Tampa Bay's 7-yard line, Mahomes dropped back, then scrambled through the line to the right. As he neared the line of scrimmage, two Buccaneers defenders moved to tackle him and he flipped the ball to Samaje Perine, who was standing alone in the end zone for a touchdown.

It was a brilliant play, the kind of thing we've come to expect from Mahomes. But when the camera panned back to him he was on the turf after suffering an injury to his left leg.

On replay, he took an awkward step and appeared to aggravate an ankle injury.

Mahomes was helped from the field but later jogged on the sidelines and returned to the game on the next series.

