Patrick Mahomes Injury: A Look at the Chiefs’ QB Depth Chart After Superstar Tore ACL
The Chiefs’ tumultuous 2025 season went from bad to catostrophic on Sunday afternoon.
Not only did Kansas City fall out of playoff contention with their 16–13 loss to the Chargers—their third in a row—but they also lost quarterback Patrick Mahomes for the remainder of the season with a torn ACL.
With just under two minutes to go in the contest and his team down three, the superstar rolled out right to try and extend a play before being rolled up on by Los Angeles defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand. Mahomes looked to be in serious pain while on the ground, and was eventually helped off the field and taken to the locker room by trainers. He did not return to the game.
With news of his injury officially being season-ending, let’s take a look at what direction the Chiefs will go in at quarterback to close out the 2025 season.
What does Chiefs’ quarterback room look like outside of Patrick Mahomes?
Mahomes was replaced by veteran journeyman Gardner Minshew on Sunday afternoon, who unfortunately threw an interception on the Chiefs’ final drive to seal their 2025 fate. With Kansas City now officially eliminated from playoff contention, the 2019 sixth-round pick is likely to finish the season as the team’s starting quarterback.
As things currently stand, Mahomes and Minshew are the only two quarterbacks signed to the Chiefs' active roster, while Chris Oladokun—who's been with the team since 2022—is currently signed to their practice squad.
Chiefs Updated QB Depth Chart
String
Player
Starter
Gardner Minshew
Practice Squad
Chris Oladokun
Okadokun played college football at South Florida, Samford, and South Dakota State. He's boomeranged on and off of Kansas City's roster over the past four seasons.
Who could Chiefs sign in Mahomes’ absence?
While it’s unlikely that the Chiefs will go big-game hunting for a quarterback given their permanent position outside of the AFC playoff picture, they’ll need at least another body in the building—whether it be on the active roster or the practice squad.
Some signal callers who have recently spent time in the Kansas City system over the past several seasons include Bailey Zappe, Ian Book, and Shane Buechele. Book is currently a free agent, while Zappe and Buchele are currently signed to the Browns and Bills practice squads respectively, meaning they are eligible to be signed to the Chiefs' active roster.
We’ll wait and see what move Kansas City ultimately makes ahead of their Week 16 contest against the Titans in Tennessee.