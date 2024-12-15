Patrick Mahomes, Joe Thuney Had Such Classy Moves After Myles Garrett’s Painful Injury
Myles Garrett suffered what looked to be a painful injury on Sunday and even his opponents were concerned.
As the Kansas City Chiefs faced second-and-goal from the Cleveland Browns' 6-yard line, Patrick Mahomes dropped back and found Noah Gray in the end zone for a touchdown pass. But on the play, as Garrett rushed the pocket, left tackle Joe Thuney got his hands up and hit the star edge rusher in the face. The five-time All-Pro immediately ripped his helmet off and went down in pain.
Video of the play is below.
And here is another look:
It appeared something happened to Garrett's eye due to the contact, but it didn't look like Thuney poked him directly in the eye.
After Garrett went down, Mahomes went over to check on him and emphatically waved for the Browns' trainers to come tend to the downed star. As Garrett was walking off the field, Thuney went over to check on him and pat him on the back.
That's really classy from both Chiefs players.
While Thuney's hands got up into Garrett's facemask, it didn't appear to be malicious. Garrett has immense respect around the league as one of the NFL's best defenders. Mahomes and Thuney were quick to check on him afterward.
Garrett later returned to the game but with a visor on his helmet.