Patrick Mahomes Jokingly Takes Credit For Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Relationship
Football season is gradually beginning to ramp up as rosters gather across the league for organized team activities, the first substantial step towards training camp. Which means it's time for the faces of all the franchises to make their media rounds and talk about how much muscle they gained in their off months and generally build up hype for the upcoming season.
It also means returning to the well of tried-and-true storylines to discuss. Like, say, the relationship between Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.
Patrick Mahomes appeared on the Pat McAfee Show on Thursday, and the eponymous show host gave credit to Mahomes and his teammates for handling the extra attention well. Mahomes went on to reveal that he was actually the one to bring Kelce to his first Swift concert and jokingly took credit for how things unfolded afterwards, saying he encouraged Kelce to "just go for it."
"I like to take some of the credit. I was the one who invited Travis to the first Taylor concert," Mahomes said. "He was sitting in my suite, so I feel like I was the matchmaker. I had some input in there as well. 'Just go for it. Just go for it.' And you know Travis, man. He does it, he's a great dude, and I'm glad it's all worked out for the best."
The concert Mahomes is referring to took place on July 7, 2023. Shortly thereafter, Kelce mentioned on his New Heights podcast with his brother, Jason, that he was upset he did not get the chance to personally hand Swift a friendship bracelet with his number on it. It was the first the world learned of Kelce's interest in the famous musician.
The rest, as they say, is history. The two are going strong just under a year later. Swift's presence at NFL games has made for a fun secondary storyline and everyone seems happy.
All thanks to Mahomes!