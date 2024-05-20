Chiefs' Rashee Rice Attending OTAs Despite Ongoing Legal Issues
Despite several ongoing legal issues, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice was in attendance today for the first day of the franchise's organized team activities.
On Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Rice will be attending OTAs as a full participant. This is notable because Rice is in the midst of off-field troubles that have made for a busy offseason at the Kansas City public relations office.
Back in March, Rice was arrested in Dallas and charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury after he allegedly drove 119 miles per hour before ending up in a six-car crash on the freeway. Rice, along with Southern Methodist University wide receiver Teddy Knox, is being sued for millions in damages by two people who claim to have been injured in the crash.
Then, earlier this month, Dallas police said Rice was a suspect in an alleged assault at a nightclub. The assault victim went to the hospital, but no charges have been filed. There have been no developments since Rice was named as a suspect on May 7.
Organized team activites are a voluntary part of a team's offseason program, so it was a bit of a surprise to hear Rice would be a full-go. It would not have been shocking if he wanted to remain as under the radar as possible while the legal firestorm persists.
Rice, a second round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, led all Chiefs wideouts in receptions, yards, and touchdowns as a rookie.