Q&A: Patrick Mahomes on Launching 'Sunday Funday' Partnership With Airbnb
As Patrick Mahomes prepares for the 2025 NFL season, a few lucky fans will get a chance to compete with the superstar quarterback in a series of backyard challenges.
In a new partnership announced on Tuesday with Airbnb, Mahomes will host a "Sunday Funday" as part of the company's new Airbnb Originals program. It's part of an Airbnb expansion the company announced today, where users can now book additional services through Airbnb (such as catering, personal training, or spa treatments) or guides to show you a new city through Airbnb Experiences. The day with Mahomes is a main offering of the Airbnb Originals program, described as "extraordinary experiences hosted by the world’s most interesting people." Mahomes joins other celebrities such as Sabrina Carpenter, Carol Solberg, and Megan Thee Stallion in hosting Airbnb users for a day of activities.
For his experience, Mahomes personally designed a field day at a "sprawling estate" in Kansas City featuring games and contests like beer pong, cornhole, a precision throwing challenge, and chipping golf balls into a pond; the guests will be separated into teams for the competition. Beginning on May 13 fans can request to book their chance to join Mahomes and eight other players on June 1 in Kansas City, and the day will end with a spread of Jack Stack Barbecue.
Mahomes spoke to Sports Illustrated about how the partnership came together, why he chose these particular games to be included in his experience, how important it is to him to create great memories with the fans while showing off Kansas City, and more.
SI: How did this partnership come together?
Patrick Mahomes: As someone who uses Airbnb, when they came to me about doing an experience that could be co-created by me and have my input, I thought it was an amazing idea. Something to connect with people, connect with fans, and at the same time show things that I’m interested in and things that I do. The Airbnb experience is going to be really cool for the fans, who not only get to stay in a place they want to be, but get an experience they’ll have for the rest of their lives. Kansas City summer, Kansas City BBQ, everything.
SI: You worked with Airbnb to put together three challenges (plus beer pong and cornhole) for the day. You’ve got a chipping contest into the pond, agility drills with tires and a soccer ball and a precision throwing challenge. The throwing challenge seems standard for a quarterback, but what’s the story behind the chipping contest and the soccer agility drills?
Mahomes: First off, chipping, obviously golf is big in my life in the offseason, taking some stress off my body and getting to go out there and have fun with my friends and family. To have the pond right here, we had to utilize that. I actually got to practice a little bit. Don’t tell them but I’m trying to practice for whenever I have the competition come up. It’s going to be hard to chip it and make it in some of those spots. As far as the soccer and the agility, I fell in love with soccer over these last few years. It started with my wife, Brittany, and her love for the game and bringing the Kansas City Current to K.C. Being able to showcase my new soccer skills. Obviously the throwing I plan on winning, but to showcase all my skills and all my sports abilities, I think I can do it and have a good time with the people doing it with me.
SI: So it's safe to assume you won't be taking it easy on the guests.
Mahomes: No, no, no. I mean, I’m going to show them the hospitality that every guest has when they get to have an experience and stay at an Airbnb home. But at the same time, we’re competing. It’s going to be fun. I’m not taking it easy. We’ll see if we can get the best out of everybody.
SI: As an athlete how important is it to always keep that competitive edge sharp?
Mahomes: Being a competitor is something that’s been great in all aspects of life. I remember going to school when I was younger and competing on my academics, competing on the grades that I make. To push myself to be better. Athletics has brought so much to me in life, more than just football and what that brings. It’s brought that mentality of attacking every single day and being the best I can be.
SI: Has that ever caused you problems in this sort of backyard environment?
Mahomes: When I grew up, yes for sure. There were some broken windows. There were a couple times where we were playing a little too aggressively, playing a little too hard. But at the same time those are some of my best memories. Just going and being around my hometown and being able to see kids playing football in the backyard or during recess or whatever that is, those are some of my best memories that I still have with my friends. So I’m excited for people to get to experience that here at this house. At the same time I’m excited to experience that with my kids as they grow up.
SI: With so many amazing BBQ places in K.C., how’d you come to love Jack Stack Barbecue?
Mahomes: So Jack Stack is… Well I’m not going to say it’s my favorite. That’ll get me in trouble in Kansas City. Jack Stack was one of my favorites when I got to Kansas City and they’ve taken care of me. Whether it’s been through my foundation or if it’s been through after football games. They’ve always been able to cater food and help people coming to visit Kansas City really enjoy what the city’s all about. Obviously the food’s amazing but I think the service and the people are even better. For them to be part of this experience was a no-brainer for me because they’re someone whose taken care of me since the very beginning.
SI: This seems like a unique fan interaction experience for you in terms of being able to compete against them. How much are you looking forward to that?
Mahomes: I think it’s going to be fun. That’s the biggest thing. Obviously I’m a competitor and I want to win. But I always love just getting people to compete to see the best in people. I think it brings out the best in people. I’m really excited for this experience with Airbnb. I’m gonna compete and try to win but at the same time I look forward to sharing this experience with someone for the rest of their life as I will the rest of mine.
SI: It seems like one of the biggest draws to this partnership for you was the chance to create great memories with the fans.
Mahomes: For me, the biggest thing is that these fans, these people in general and especially the people of Kansas City have given so much to me. I want to give back as much as possible. It’s going to be really cool, a really unique experience and something we can enjoy together.
SI: What stood out to you about this partnership as far as how personally involved you are?
Mahomes: Like I said, making memories, and showing off Kansas City is another huge thing for me. It’s a place that has given so much to me and made my family feel at home. I want people that are having this experience will hopefully not only have this experience here at the house but get to go around the city and see how great this city is, see the people that are in this city. I think that’ll give even more to this experience than hanging out with me, just getting to see how great this city is.
SI: The day of games wraps up with two staples of backyard hangouts: beer pong and cornhole. Which do you think you’re better at?
Mahomes: You know, it goes back and forth. I used to be better at beer pong, I would say. But as I’ve gotten a little older I think cornhole has kind of taken over. It’s two things I feel like I’m pretty good at. It’s not like it’s going to be a walk in the park for the normal person that does it on a day-to-day basis. I keep my skills toned and make sure I’m ready to go. We’ll see what I’m better at that day but I feel like I can compete in all of them.