Patrick Mahomes Likens Travis Kelce to His 3-Year Old When It Comes to Listening
Travis Kelce showcased some more magic in Week 5 after he extended a Kansas City Chiefs drive before halftime by tossing a lateral to Samaje Perine to secure some extra yardage.
On a third-and-22 play, Patrick Mahomes dumped off a short pass to Kelce, who cut across the field avoided a few New Orleans Saints defenders, and threw a perfectly timed lateral to Perine, who was able to pick up an additional 15 yards. That set the Chiefs up with a fourth-and-1, which they were able to convert and eventually kick a field goal en route to a 26-13 win.
After the game, Mahomes explained what he instructed Kelce before the short pass, telling the 35-year-old tight end that the team just needed to get into field goal range. What happened after the pass was completely out of his control, and he compared the moment to trying to get his three-year-old daughter to listen to him.
"I mean, I'm shaking my head because I told him before the play 'I'll throw it to you so you can get in field goal range.' And he underhand shoveled it across the entire field," said Mahomes.
"It's like I'm talking to Sterling," he joked. "That's Travis, man. He's a special player."
Listening to instructions isn't a strong suit for Kelce. But you certainly can't knock him for it when he's able to secure an additional 15 yards. It was undoubtedly a risky play, but Andy Reid clarified at halftime that Kelce works on his laterals during practice.
The decision from the star tight end may have given Mahomes a mild heart attack, but it ultimately proved successful.