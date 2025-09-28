Patrick Mahomes Makes NFL History With Milestone Touchdown Pass vs. Ravens
The Chiefs hosted the Ravens on Sunday in what shaped up to be a very important game for both sides. Kansas City and Baltimore both came into Week 4 with a 1-2 record and will be battling fiercely to avoid a dreaded 1-3 start.
The Chiefs got off to a great start on that front. The Ravens most certainly did not. Patrick Mahomes led the K.C. offense to 20 first-half points while Lamar Jackson struggled with turnovers and Baltimore scuffed its way to merely 10 points over the first two quarters.
In the process of building the Chiefs' lead, Mahomes made NFL history.
Just after the two-minute warning in the second quarter, the Chiefs' superstar quarterback threw a touchdown pass to running back Isaiah Pacheco. It was the 250th touchdown pass of Mahomes's career. It's a milestone career accomplishment for the star, and also rewrote the record books as Mahomes broke Aaron Rodgers's record, becoming the fastest QB in NFL history to throw 250 TDs.
Mahomes did so in 116 career games. Rodgers's previous record was 121 games needed to hit 250 touchdown passes.
It's been a down year so far for the 30-year-old Mahomes and the Chiefs. The offense has struggled to produce at the levels the NFL has grown accustomed to seeing out of Kansas City. Travis Kelce looks every bit the part of an aging tight end. Not even Mahomes's immaculate ability to throw the pigskin can cure all the woes currently plaguing his team. Thus, the 1-2 record.
But even during those tough times Mahomes finds a way to remind everyone of his greatness. Another mark in the record books for the superstar quarterback.