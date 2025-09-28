SI

Patrick Mahomes Makes NFL History With Milestone Touchdown Pass vs. Ravens

Liam McKeone

Patrick Mahomes threw his 250th touchdown pass on Sunday and made NFL history in the process.
Patrick Mahomes threw his 250th touchdown pass on Sunday and made NFL history in the process. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chiefs hosted the Ravens on Sunday in what shaped up to be a very important game for both sides. Kansas City and Baltimore both came into Week 4 with a 1-2 record and will be battling fiercely to avoid a dreaded 1-3 start.

The Chiefs got off to a great start on that front. The Ravens most certainly did not. Patrick Mahomes led the K.C. offense to 20 first-half points while Lamar Jackson struggled with turnovers and Baltimore scuffed its way to merely 10 points over the first two quarters.

In the process of building the Chiefs' lead, Mahomes made NFL history.

Just after the two-minute warning in the second quarter, the Chiefs' superstar quarterback threw a touchdown pass to running back Isaiah Pacheco. It was the 250th touchdown pass of Mahomes's career. It's a milestone career accomplishment for the star, and also rewrote the record books as Mahomes broke Aaron Rodgers's record, becoming the fastest QB in NFL history to throw 250 TDs.

Mahomes did so in 116 career games. Rodgers's previous record was 121 games needed to hit 250 touchdown passes.

It's been a down year so far for the 30-year-old Mahomes and the Chiefs. The offense has struggled to produce at the levels the NFL has grown accustomed to seeing out of Kansas City. Travis Kelce looks every bit the part of an aging tight end. Not even Mahomes's immaculate ability to throw the pigskin can cure all the woes currently plaguing his team. Thus, the 1-2 record.

But even during those tough times Mahomes finds a way to remind everyone of his greatness. Another mark in the record books for the superstar quarterback.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NFL