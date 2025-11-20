Patrick Mahomes Had Brutally Honest Statement About His Failures
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are struggling like we've never seen them struggle before during the QB's incredible career. After last Sunday's loss to the Broncos they sit out of the playoff picture at 5-5 and are set to host the red-hot 8-2 Colts this Sunday in a game that is feeling like a must-win situation for the three-time defending AFC champions.
Part of the problem for the Chiefs thus far has been Mahomes's inability to hit on some big plays. That was clear against the Broncos when on the first drive of the game he missed Xavier Worthy on a deep ball that could have gone for a touchdown if he was able to hit his open-wide receiver. If that play went for six points the game might have gone a bit differently for Kansas City. On the same drive Mahomes also missed Tyquan Thornton on a long throw that could have given them a key first down.
Mahomes had a very honest answer when was asked Wednesday about his struggles on those types of passes.
“Yeah, I'm just not making the throws. It's pretty much the biggest thing. Guys are getting open and giving me chances to make the plays down the field and I just gotta give them chances to make plays. And I mean, if you look at the one to Tyquan later in the game, it wasn't necessarily the best-thrown ball, but it gave him a chance.
“And I think that's something that I can learn from, with guys like Xavier early, is that it might not be the perfect pass that's going to be a touchdown catch, like that, but if I can throw the ball and just give him a chance to make a play, he'll make the play on it. And then he can make the play and score a touchdown from there. So, being better there and giving guys chances usually works out.”
Here's Mahomes talking about that:
Here's that missed pass to Worthy on the opening drive against the Broncos:
Worthy clearly had a few steps on the defender and would have easily scored a touchdown on that play but Mahomes overthrew him by a few yards.
Here's the play later in the game where Mahomes didn't throw a perfect pass but Thornton was still able to bring it in for a big gain.
Mahomes then got more into the weeds on those types of throws, breaking down how angles play a factor in them and how he can put more air under the ball to give his receivers a better chance to make a catch.
“Yeah, I mean the angle stuff is one thing. I think what I've learned from just playing for a while now is that those deep passes, like I said, those deep passes don't have to be perfect. I think we always want to make the perfect throw. But if he wins like that, you can flatten his angle, you could throw the ball with more air underneath it, and then he can adjust.
“And that's why he is the player that he is. And so why not give him that opportunity and try to throw the ball perfectly down the field? And it looks awesome when it happens, but then obviously there's more misses than there are completions. And so, if you look at the best deep-ball throwers in the league and in the history of the NFL, they weren't always just these perfectly thrown balls. They were giving guys chances, and they were going out there and making plays.”
Mahomes will have to make some big plays this Sunday against a very good Colts team. The Chiefs need to start racking up wins if they want to just get into the playoffs this year. It's a position they're not used to being in, but they have the QB who can step up and be the difference in these types of games and moments.
And it's clear Mahomes understands what he needs to do in order for Kansas City to save its season. Now he just has to go out there and do it.