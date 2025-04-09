Patrick Mahomes's Mom Says He Nearly Quit Football in High School
Patrick Mahomes is eight years into his NFL career and well on his way to making a strong case for being the greatest quarterback of all time. But according to his mother, Randi, he nearly diverted from this path in high school.
During a Q&A with fans held on her Instagram page over the weekend, Mahomes's mother was asked how she supported her son during tough times. In answering, she revealed Mahomes nearly quit football in high school after getting particularly down on himself.
"It was something that, actually, I didn't have to do that much because he was so determined for himself," Randi said. "But there were times he would get a little down. Even a moment in high school when he wanted to quit football. Yes, he did. And I encouraged him that sitting out a season of sports and watching the games, it was not going to be fun for him. He stuck to it, luckily."
Luckily, indeed.
Three Super Bowl victories, an MVP trophy, and a $500 million contarct later, Mahomes is surely grateful for his mother's guidance.