Patrick Mahomes's NFL Top 100 Ranking Left Fans Scratching Their Heads
In just seven NFL seasons, Patrick Mahomes has achieved more than most quarterbacks achieve in their entire career.
The Kansas City Chiefs' superstar successfully led the team to back-to-back Super Bowl victories and has helped them win three championships in five years. He's coming off another sensational season in 2023, despite throwing to a less-than-stellar group of wide receivers.
Despite all he accomplished last season, Mahomes was not declared the best player in the NFL by the league's annual Top 100 rankings, which are released ahead of each campaign. In fact, he wasn't even in the top three.
The NFL announced its final rankings on Friday, during which it revealed the top 10. Surprisingly, Mahomes was listed at No. 4, despite the Chiefs quarterback having earned the No. 1 ranking for the 2022 season.
The top three consisted of Christian McCaffrey (3), reigning MVP Lamar Jackson (2) and Tyreek Hill (1), so Mahomes wasn't even considered the league's best quarterback.
Mahomes' ranking didn't sit well with NFL fans, who questioned what more he could have done to retain the top spot.