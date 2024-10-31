Patrick Mahomes Calls It 'No Brainer' to Bring WNBA Team to Kansas City
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is part of an ownership group trying to bring a WNBA team to the Kansas City area.
Mahomes spoke on Thursday about why he wants to see a WNBA expansion team in the area, citing how the success of the Kansas City Current women's soccer team proved how the city will support a potential women's basketball team.
"We want to get basketball to Kansas City in general and then WNBA. The success that they've had this last season and these last few seasons, it's kind of a no-brainer,'' Mahomes said. "To try to get a WNBA team in Kansas City to this fan base ... the city of Kansas City is going to come out and they're going to fill the stadium.
"It was cool that we were able to get this soccer team, this women's soccer team here in the Current and they're going into the playoffs now and you see the support that they have. So let's try to get a WNBA team in here as well [with] that same ownership group. They've done the Current the right way, and I want to continue to work with them to take that next step and get a WNBA team here.''
When speaking to media on Thursday, Mahomes admitted he wants to get more involved in sports ownership when he eventually retires from the NFL, and he wants to expand more into women's sports, too.
"Whenever I'm done playing football—whenever that is—and I have to venture off into life after football and chasing kids around and everything like that, I want to be able to still be a part of it," Mahomes said. "And then, at the same time, showcase to my daughter that she can follow her dream and go out there and execute on whatever that dream is."
The WNBA will be expanding over the next two seasons into Golden State, Portland and Toronto pushing the total number of teams in the league to 15. WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert has said previously that the league will likely add another team by 2028, which would be when Kansas City would likely enter any sweepstakes.
Mahomes and his wife Brittany are the ones interested alongside the Current ownership group to attempt to bring a WNBA team to Kansas City. Mahomes owns a piece of the Kansas City Royals and Sporting KC as well.