Patrick Mahomes Shows Up on Chiefs' Injury List for First Time in 2024 Season
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes showed up on the team's injury report for the first time all season on Thursday.
The Chiefs listed Mahomes as a full participant on Thursday, but it sounds like he's dealing with an ankle injury. This injury was unknown before the Week 9 injury report was released Thursday afternoon.
It's unclear how Mahomes sustained this injury or what the severity of it is, but it's likely that he will still play on Monday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because he was a full participant in practice. If the injury was more of a concern for the Chiefs, they would've likely sat Mahomes out for a day.
Mahomes hasn't let an ankle injury bother him in the past. Many NFL fans probably remember when the quarterback suffered an ankle sprain during the 2022 playoffs and he continued to play and led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl title. He missed a few drives in two of the games, but he never missed much of the contests.
The Chiefs will enter Monday night's game as the last remaining undefeated NFL team this season.