Patrick Mahomes Had a Simple Breakdown For Why Eagles Crushed Chiefs in Super Bowl
Patrick Mahomes had one of the worst games of his NFL career during the Kansas City Chiefs' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.
The Eagles' defense was all over Mahomes throughout the game, racking up six sacks against him and forcing two interceptions and a fumble. They held the Chiefs to just six points up until the 2:54-mark of the fourth quarter, after which Kansas City tacked on a pair of garbage time touchdowns.
After the game, Mahomes addressed the media and offered an explanation for why the Chiefs struggled so much on offense on Sunday night.
"Credit to the Eagles man, they played better than us from start to finish," Mahomes said. "We didn't start how we wanted to. Obviously, the turnovers hurt. I take all the blame for that. Those early turnovers swing the momentum of the game. They capitalized on them, they scored on one and they got a touchdown immediately after. That's 14 points that I kind of gave them, and it's hard to come back from that when you're in the Super Bowl."
"I didn't play to my standards and I have to be better next time," he added.
Mahomes acknowledged that his shortcomings played a key role in the Chiefs' loss, and he took ownership for his turnovers.
Although he didn't say it outright, Kansas City's offensive line was porous against an Eagles' defense that didn't even blitz. The six sacks against Mahomes were the most he's taken in a single game in his career, regular season or playoffs, and they couldn't have come at a worse time. Still, Mahomes made clear that he felt his inability to make plays was the root of the Chiefs' downfall on Sunday.