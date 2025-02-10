Cooper DeJean Celebrates 22nd Birthday With Super Bowl Pick-Six Off Patrick Mahomes
Happy birthday, Cooper DeJean!
The Philadelphia Eagles rookie cornerback is having a 22nd birthday he won't forget.
Not only is DeJean playing in his first Super Bowl as a rookie, but he made one of the biggest plays of the game when he intercepted Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and returned the pick 38 yards for an Eagles touchdown.
DeJean undercut the route to get the interception and made Mahomes, the most accomplished quarterback of this generation, look silly. The pick-six was the first Mahomes has ever thrown in the postseason, and DeJean's first career interception.
The pick-six gave the Eagles a 17-0 lead over the Chiefs, and kept the Chiefs offense stunted late in the first half. Thanks to DeJean and the Eagles' defensive performance, Mahomes is off to one of the worst starts of his career, completing five of 10 passes for just 24 yards and the pick-six through the two-minute warning. Mahomes would then throw another interception to Zack Baun in the final two minutes of the first half.
A Chiefs team that is the two-time reigning Super Bowl champions and has made five of the last six Super Bowls look like a shell of themselves to this point of the game.
Super Bowl Sunday also marks the birthday of Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. If the score holds and the Eagles win, DeJean and Barkley could very well have their best birthdays ever.