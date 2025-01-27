Patrick Mahomes Had Nothing But Praise for Josh Allen After AFC Championship Battle
The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills duked it out in classic, nail-biting fashion in the AFC championship game on Sunday night, but it was K.C. that walked away victorious and one step closer to a historic Super Bowl three-peat.
It was a heartbreaking outcome for the Bills, whom Kansas City has now eliminated from the postseason four times since 2020. As Buffalo grinds for its first Super Bowl title, it's clear the Chiefs are their biggest obstacle.
But in a classy moment after the win, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made sure to hype up his fellow superstar QB Josh Allen, making clear he has nothing but love and respect for one of his biggest rivals in the game.
"I have so much respect for Josh, man. He's a true competitor. A true warrior. A great football player. They always come down to the wire," Mahomes said, referring to the Chiefs' past games vs. the Bills. "Luckily, we were on the winning side this time, but like I said, I'm just excited to get down to New Orleans. Let's go make history."
Allen threw for 237 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's contest, while Mahomes threw for 245 yards and one touchdown. The QBs kept things close across all four quarters, but the Chiefs were ultimately able to ride a late-game three-point lead to victory.
They will now face the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome on Feb. 9th in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII.