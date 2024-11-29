SI

Patrick Mahomes Gives Epic Pump-Up Speech Ahead of Chiefs vs. Raiders on Black Friday

The Kansas City quarterback is ready to take his team to 11-1.

Mike Kadlick

Mahomes is ready for Black Friday.
Mahomes is ready for Black Friday. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Ahead of the NFL's second Black Friday game in league history, their best player in Patrick Mahomes has his Chiefs ready to go.

"Energy all day. Energy all day," the signal-caller yelled in the tunnel as Kansas City prepped to take the field. "How great do you wanna be on every single snap? What do you got on every single snap? I need it. Let's go!"

Friday's game between the Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders kicks off at 3:00 p.m. ET and will stream on Amazon Prime Video. Amazon is normally the home for Thursday Night Football, but they shifted their duties given the NFL's three Thanksgiving Day games this week.

Las Vegas enters Friday 2-9 at the bottom of the AFC, while Kansas City comes in at 10-1 and at the top. In 13 games against the Raiders, Mahomes has an 11-2 record while tallying 3,835 passing yards, 32 touchdowns, 5 interceptions, and a passer rating of 108.5.

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a breaking/trending news writer at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He graduated from Boston University with his Master's in 2021. Mike is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

