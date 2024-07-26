Patrick Mahomes Responds to Raiders Using a 'Kermit the Frog' Puppet of Him
The Las Vegas Raiders attempted to mess with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes's mind by posting a video Thursday of the team playing with a Kermit the Frog puppet dressed as the three-time Super Bowl champion.
The muppet was wearing a Mahomes jersey and sported a similar hairstyle as the quarterback.
Mahomes saw the video, he said on Friday, but he wasn't bothered by it at all. In fact, he sounds like he's pretty confident about the Chiefs' season, especially up against the Raiders.
"Stuff like that happens. It'll get handled when it gets handled," Mahomes said. He continued to say no one really sent him the video. "Everybody just lets me play. They know how I am. They don't need to send me anything to keep me motivated."
Since Mahomes took over as the Chiefs starting quarterback in 2018, the Raiders have only beat their AFC West rival twice. One of those wins happened in December of last season.
The Chiefs and Raiders will play two times in the 2024 regular season, with the first matchup coming on Sunday, Oct. 27 in Las Vegas. Mahomes will try to shut the Raiders up during that game.