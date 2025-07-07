Patrick Mahomes Reveals What Advice Tom Brady Has Been Giving Him
Patrick Mahomes is about to embark on the ninth year of of his incredibly productive NFL career, presumably with ample opportunity to close the gap between himself and Tom Brady in terms of personal and team accomplishments. Brady himself sees the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback as being in the rarest of positions to duplicate some of his greatness. Mahomes was asked about his relationship with the man he hopes to supplant as the GOAT during an appearance on Up & Adams Monday.
“Having Tom, a guy like that say that, just motivates me even more," Mahomes said. "It’s cool that he wants to give me advice. He doesn’t have to be like that. He’s such a good dude. And I have so much respect for him, and I’ll take any advice he gives me.”
Asked for some specifics about this advice, Mahomes deftly sidestepped.
“I’ve got to keep the secrets, you know?” he said. “But he always talks about being yourself. He thinks that—which I truly believe, too—is that guys can spot when you’re not authentic, and you’re not putting in the work. That’s something that he did every single day. That’s why guys respected him so much. And that’s all I’m going to do for the rest of my career, and I feel like I’ve done so far, is I’m always myself—no matter if you like me or you don’t like me, you know I’m giving everything I can to win football games.”
That does seem like good advice. And really straightforward to follow. Of course, most people aren't as physically gifted and accomplished as Mahomes, so they might be their authentic self without winning one, let alone multiple Super Bowls.