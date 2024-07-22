Patrick Mahomes Roasted Carson Wentz So Hard After QB Almost Injured Himself Walking
Carson Wentz is in his first season with the Kansas City Chiefs and it seems like he and Patrick Mahomes are already getting along like old friends, as they shared a funny moment while walking to a practice session at training camp over the weekend.
Wentz was walking with the Chiefs' quarterbacks when he slipped on the green mat that was laid out for players to make their way to the field while wearing cleats. He was able to catch himself and didn't fall to the ground. He also didn't injure himself, which made Mahomes happy because the star QB had a good laugh over it while yelling "are you kidding me!" before telling the Chiefs' social media team to post the video.
This was too funny:
Seems like the QBs for the two-time defending Super Bowl champs are bonding pretty well at the start of camp.