Patrick Mahomes Roasted for Embarrassingly Bad Spike Attempt After TD vs. Bills
The Kansas City Chiefs are going to the Super Bowl after their 32-29 win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC championship game on Sunday night.
Patrick Mahomes finished with 245 yards, one passing touchdown and two rushing touchdowns, as well as one celebration that got fans riled up on social media.
After a questionable turnover on downs late in the game, the Chiefs drew up a perfect play for Mahomes in which the Kansas City quarterback took it himself into the end zone—with some impressive blocking help from Travis Kelce—for a 10-yard rushing touchdown, giving his team a 29-22 lead.
Afterward, as the cameras cut away, Mahomes hilariously tried to spike the ball, but it went terribly wrong:
"And his worst pass of the night is on the spike attempt!" CBS announcer Jim Nantz said of Mahomes's botched touchdown celebration.
Fans pointed out that Mahomes's spike might go down in history as one of the worst ever attempted: