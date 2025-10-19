Patrick Mahomes Roasted Himself While Explaining Origins of Profane Trick Play
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had everyone fooled on Sunday afternoon when he did his best impression of a Hollywood actor to help K.C. pick up the first down.
Specifically, Mahomes gave a very convincing performance of someone trying to draw the opposing defense offsides—a showing that also included an expletive-laden message and shoulder shrug directed at coach Andy Reid—before quickly snapping the ball and handing it off to Kareem Hunt, who then covered the necessary ground to reset the downs.
When discussing the play after the game, which the Chiefs won 31-0, Mahomes found a funny way to lightly roast himself before sharing more about the origins of the trickery.
"I think it comes from my State Farm commercials," Mahomes said to laughs, when asked what made the shenanigans look so natural.
"[OC Matt Nagy] actually came up with the idea. We had talked about doing the hard count and trying to draw the teams offsides, and I can't remember who I watched do it a couple years ago, and they had said that. So I was like, I'm gonna use that as part of my acting to try to get the defense just to relax a little bit," the QB continued, referencing the "It f---ing, never f---ing works, man" line that he worked into the performance.
"At the end of the day, we've just got to go get it. I thought the offensive line did a great job of driving up the ball, and then Kareem in those situations is money."
Watch those remarks below starting at 24:18:
With the win, the Chiefs, looking like their best selves, improved to 4-3 on the season. Surely, there will be more tricks where that came from.