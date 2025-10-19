Patrick Mahomes’s Sneaky Line Before Fourth Down Play vs. Raiders Caught by Hot Mic
Patrick Mahomes pulled one over on the Raiders in Week 7.
With his Chiefs facing fourth-and-1 at their own 40-yard line on the first play of the second quarter, Mahomes busted out a little trickery to help his team get a first down.
Kansas City's offense lined up in a short-yardage run formation, but it appeared they planned to draw Las Vegas offside. Mahomes went under center, yelled "hut" four times, and the Raiders didn't move. He stood up and said, "It f---ing, never f---ing works, man," and shrugged his shoulders in the direction of head coach Andy Reid. Then he quickly snapped the ball and handed it to running back Kareem Hunt, who rammed his way up the middle for three yards and a first down.
Video is below.
Brilliant.
It was yet another new wrinkle from the Chiefs, who seem to always have something up their collective sleeve.
Mahomes capped what became a 17-play, 84-yard drive with an eight-yard touchdown pass to Hollywood Brown to give the Chiefs a 14-0 lead.
Kansas City finally looks whole on offense, with Rashee Rice back for his first game of the season on Sunday, and the running game continuing to improve. It didn't take long for Rice to notch his first touchdown of the season on a two-yard shovel pass.
The Chiefs dominated the Lions in Week 6 and have jumped all over the Raiders early, which has made their 2-3 start to the season look irrelevant. They're firing on all cylinders now.
Patrick Mahomes is rolling statistically
In the last three games before Week 7, Mahomes has been looking like his former MVP self. Against the Ravens, Jaguars, and Lions, he combined to complete 76 of 108 passes (70.4%) for 845 yards with eight touchdowns and one interception. He has added 97 yards and two touchdowns rushing.
Given how he has opened the game against the Raiders on Sunday, that roll will continue.