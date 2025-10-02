Patrick Mahomes Shares Thoughts on Passing Aaron Rodgers's Touchdown Record
With the second of his four touchdown passes during the Chiefs' win over the Ravens last Sunday, Patrick Mahomes surpassed Aaron Rodgers as the fastest player to reach 250 career touchdown passes.
It took Aaron Rodgers 121 games to reach 250 passing touchdowns milestone, and Mahomes broke his record by achieving that feat in his 116th game.
“To pass him as far as right now is really cool, but I’ve got a long ways to go in the amount of touchdowns he’s thrown," Mahomes told reporters on Thursday. "That was someone I watched growing up. I'll continue to just get better and better, and try to score as many points as possible, and more than anything, win as many football games as possible. And I think at the end of my career I'll be happy with where I'm at."
It's not too surprising that Mahomes broke this record. After all, he got off to a fast start by throwing 50 touchdowns in his first season as a starter and has led the league in passing touchdowns twice. He also set the records for the fastest player to reach both 100 and 200 career touchdown passes.
While Mahomes reached 250 passing touchdowns faster than Rodgers, he still has a long ways to catch Rodgers as his current TD total. Rodgers, who is in his 21st NFL season, is the leader among all active players in passing touchdowns, having thrown 511 in his career.
Rodgers currently ranks fourth all-time in career passing touchdowns, only behind Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Drew Brees. Brady is the record-holder with a whopping 649 touchdowns over his career.