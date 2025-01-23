Patrick Mahomes Had Surprisingly Honest Comment About His Ugly Flop vs. Texans
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have won a lot of huge playoff games over the years and are now just two victories away from winning a third straight Super Bowl, which would make them the first team in NFL history to accomplish that feat.
While their run has been impressive, it has also come with the Chiefs seeming to get some questionable calls along the way. They benefited from two more of those last Saturday against the Texans when Mahomes got bailed out by a couple of roughing penalties that didn't seem like they should have been called.
Mahomes, who addressed the penalties this week, tried to draw a third iffy penalty against the Texans with a flop along the sidelines that infuriated fans and didn't draw a flag from the refs. Mahomes spoke about that play and regretted his actions:
“I would say the only one I felt like I probably did too much was the one on the sideline where I didn’t get the flag,” Mahomes said. “The ref saw it and didn’t throw a flag, I understood it immediately and know that I probably shouldn’t have done that.”
Good on Mahomes for recognizing that he shouldn't have tried so hard to draw a flag there.
He and the Chiefs host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in what should be a classic AFC championship game this Sunday night. Hopefully the refs won't be a huge factor in that one.