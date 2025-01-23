SI

Patrick Mahomes Had Surprisingly Honest Comment About His Ugly Flop vs. Texans

Andy Nesbitt

Patrick Mahomes tried his best to get a call on this play vs. the Texans. / @ESPN
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have won a lot of huge playoff games over the years and are now just two victories away from winning a third straight Super Bowl, which would make them the first team in NFL history to accomplish that feat.

While their run has been impressive, it has also come with the Chiefs seeming to get some questionable calls along the way. They benefited from two more of those last Saturday against the Texans when Mahomes got bailed out by a couple of roughing penalties that didn't seem like they should have been called.

Mahomes, who addressed the penalties this week, tried to draw a third iffy penalty against the Texans with a flop along the sidelines that infuriated fans and didn't draw a flag from the refs. Mahomes spoke about that play and regretted his actions:

“I would say the only one I felt like I probably did too much was the one on the sideline where I didn’t get the flag,” Mahomes said. “The ref saw it and didn’t throw a flag, I understood it immediately and know that I probably shouldn’t have done that.”

Good on Mahomes for recognizing that he shouldn't have tried so hard to draw a flag there.

He and the Chiefs host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in what should be a classic AFC championship game this Sunday night. Hopefully the refs won't be a huge factor in that one.

Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

