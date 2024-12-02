Patrick Mahomes Had Three-Word Reaction to Josh Allen’s Ridiculous TD vs. 49ers
A Buffalo Bills snow game always delivers.
In Sunday night’s matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, the Bills appear to be sledding downhill with a firm 35–10 lead in Orchard Park. What started off as an icy snowstorm at Highmark Stadium ended up becoming a winter wonderland for Josh Allen and Co., as the Bills are currently dominating the 49ers in every aspect of the game.
One particular play by Buffalo had the NFL world in awe: Allen pulled off a ridiculous lateral touchdown in which he essentially threw a seven-yard TD pass to himself—according to the league record books, anyway. It marked Allen's second career receiving score and made the Bills quarterback the fourth player in NFL history to record a receiving touchdown on a pass he threw.
Take a look:
Unreal.
Allen’s crazy play elicited the respect of AFC rival Patrick Mahomes, who was likely watching the Bills-49ers game in the warm comfort of his own home.
“That was lit!” Mahomes wrote on X.
The rest of the NFL world seemed to agree: