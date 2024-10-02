Patrick Mahomes Loved Seeing Travis Kelce Pay Off Their Bet on Latest 'New Heights'
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are very good friends and have proven to be a very a dangerous combination over the years while winning three Super Bowls together with the Kansas City Chiefs.
But for a few hours last Saturday they were enemies, with Kelce's Cincinnati Bearcats taking on Mahomes's Texas Tech Red Raiders in a Big 12 football showdown.
Mahomes got the last laugh as Texas Tech pulled out a 44-41 victory over Cincinnati. The Chiefs QB then really got the last laugh when Kelce paid off their bet on the game by wearing the Texas Tech mascot's head on this week's New Heights episode.
Good on Kelce for doing the right thing there. You have to think Mahomes has been giving him some grief since Saturday.
Kelce and Mahomes will be back in action Monday night when they lead the undefeated Chiefs against the Saints at Arrowhead.