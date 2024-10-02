SI

Patrick Mahomes Loved Seeing Travis Kelce Pay Off Their Bet on Latest 'New Heights'

Andy Nesbitt

Travis Kelce paid off his bet with Patrick Mahomes.
Travis Kelce paid off his bet with Patrick Mahomes. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are very good friends and have proven to be a very a dangerous combination over the years while winning three Super Bowls together with the Kansas City Chiefs.

But for a few hours last Saturday they were enemies, with Kelce's Cincinnati Bearcats taking on Mahomes's Texas Tech Red Raiders in a Big 12 football showdown.

Mahomes got the last laugh as Texas Tech pulled out a 44-41 victory over Cincinnati. The Chiefs QB then really got the last laugh when Kelce paid off their bet on the game by wearing the Texas Tech mascot's head on this week's New Heights episode.

Good on Kelce for doing the right thing there. You have to think Mahomes has been giving him some grief since Saturday.

Kelce and Mahomes will be back in action Monday night when they lead the undefeated Chiefs against the Saints at Arrowhead.

More From Around the NFL

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL