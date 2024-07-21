Patrick Mahomes Wows NFL Fans With Huge TD Pass to Rookie Xavier Worthy at Training Camp
Patrick Mahomes is already impressing NFL fans on day one of the Kansas City Chiefs' training camp.
The Chiefs played in front of a huge crowd at Sunday's practice game. One clip is quickly garnering fan reaction online as Mahomes did what the three-time Super Bowl champion quarterback usually does.
Mahomes ran far left and launched a pass more than 50 yards to rookie receiver Xavier Worthy for a touchdown. The crowd went wild when Worthy, the team's first-round pick this year, hauled it in. Worthy and Mahomes both celebrated the catch. Check out the moment below.
This isn't the first time this training camp Mahomes has thrown a monster touchdown pass to Worthy. It's something fans can expect to see throughout the 2024 season as the Chiefs look to win a third Super Bowl title in a row.
Take a look at some of the reaction on social media.