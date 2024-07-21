SI

Patrick Mahomes Wows NFL Fans With Huge TD Pass to Rookie Xavier Worthy at Training Camp

Madison Williams

Jun 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacts after a play during the second quarter during game three of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Patrick Mahomes is already impressing NFL fans on day one of the Kansas City Chiefs' training camp.

The Chiefs played in front of a huge crowd at Sunday's practice game. One clip is quickly garnering fan reaction online as Mahomes did what the three-time Super Bowl champion quarterback usually does.

Mahomes ran far left and launched a pass more than 50 yards to rookie receiver Xavier Worthy for a touchdown. The crowd went wild when Worthy, the team's first-round pick this year, hauled it in. Worthy and Mahomes both celebrated the catch. Check out the moment below.

This isn't the first time this training camp Mahomes has thrown a monster touchdown pass to Worthy. It's something fans can expect to see throughout the 2024 season as the Chiefs look to win a third Super Bowl title in a row.

Take a look at some of the reaction on social media.

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

