Patrick Peterson to Announce Retirement From NFL As Member of Cardinals
Patrick Peterson reportedly is hanging up the cleats.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday that Peterson will be in Arizona on Monday to retire as a member of the Arizona Cardinals, putting an end to his 13-year NFL career. Peterson appeared to hint as much in an Instagram post earlier this week, writing "It was nothing like taking flight with the bird gang on Sundays. See you next week [Cardinals]."
Peterson spent 10 of his 13 years with Arizona, arriving as the No. 5 pick of the 2011 NFL draft. Over those 10 years, he was named to eight consecutive Pro Bowls from 2011 to '18 and earned three All-Pro nods.
After parting ways with the Cardinals following the 2020 campaign, Peterson played two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings in 2021 and '22 and wrapped up his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers in '23. He was released in March 2024 by Pittsburgh and didn't play during the 2024 season.
In 201 career games, Peterson logged 652 tackles, 122 passes defensed, 36 interceptions and four punt return touchdowns, all as a rookie in 2011.