Patrick Surtain II Leaves Game After Suffering Shoulder Injury
The Broncos may have just suffered a devastating blow.
Star cornerback Patrick Surtain II was injured late in the first half of Denver's matchup with the Cowboys on Sunday. After attempting to make a tackle on Dallas receiver George Pickens, Surtain's left arm was yanked hard at an awkward angle. He got up and was trying to stretch it out.
Video of the injury is below.
He didn't come out of the team's locker room after halftime. A short time later, he was ruled out for the game with a shoulder injury, which is horrible news for the Broncos.
Surtain is among the best cornerbacks in the NFL, and is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year after a stellar 2024 campaign. He's a true shutdown cornerback, and Pro Football Focus had him with a grade of 85.6 last season, which was tops among NFL corners.
The 25-year-old appeared to be injured early in the game when breaking up a pass to Pickens in the end zone. He came down awkwardly on his right leg and was checked out by trainers before being helped off the field. After a trip to the blue medical tent he went through some warmups and re-entered the game.
Video of that play is below.
The Broncos entered the week 5-2, and hold a 30-17 lead over the Cowboys in the fourth quarter. They will be hoping Surtain's injury isn't serious, as the defense will need him to contend in a tough AFC West.