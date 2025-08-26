Patrick Surtain II in Photos: Sports Illustrated Digital Cover
The 2025 NFL season is almost here, and few teams are getting more hype as a potential sleeper contender than the Broncos. The team is led by star cornerback Pat Surtain II, the league’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year award winner.
In the latest Sports Illustrated digital cover, senior editor Mitch Goldich met with the second-generation NFL star to talk about his childhood spent in NFL stadiums, his full-circle life, the Broncos’ rise and more. Goldich also talks to Pat Surtain Sr., a former All-Pro who now coaches at Florida State, about coaching his son in high school and watching him in the NFL.
SI spent time with the younger Surtain for a photo shoot in Denver and an afternoon at the dog park with his Doberman, Deuce. Here are additional photos from that day.