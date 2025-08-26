Patrick Surtain II in Photos: Sports Illustrated Digital Cover

SI

Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II is featured in SI's latest Digital Cover story.
Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II is featured in SI's latest Digital Cover story. / Jeffery A. Salter/Sports Illustrated
The 2025 NFL season is almost here, and few teams are getting more hype as a potential sleeper contender than the Broncos. The team is led by star cornerback Pat Surtain II, the league’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year award winner.

In the latest Sports Illustrated digital cover, senior editor Mitch Goldich met with the second-generation NFL star to talk about his childhood spent in NFL stadiums, his full-circle life, the Broncos’ rise and more. Goldich also talks to Pat Surtain Sr., a former All-Pro who now coaches at Florida State, about coaching his son in high school and watching him in the NFL.

Patrick Surtain digital cover
Michael Owens/Getty Images

SI spent time with the younger Surtain for a photo shoot in Denver and an afternoon at the dog park with his Doberman, Deuce. Here are additional photos from that day.

Patrick Surtain II — Sports Illustrated Photo Shoot

Patrick Surtain and dog
Jeffery A. Salter/Sports Illustrated

Patrick Surtain profile
Jeffery A. Salter/Sports Illustrated
Patrick Surtain comp sheet for photographer
Jeffery A. Salter/Sports Illustrated
Patrick Surtain crouching
Jeffery A. Salter/Sports Illustrated
Patrick Surtain II poses seated in an orange chair
Jeffery A. Salter/Sports Illustrated
Patrick Surtain II poses in a jacket for Sports Illustrated
Jeffery A. Salter/Sports Illustrated
Comp sheet for Patrick Surtain feature
Jeffery A. Salter/Sports Illustrated
Close up of Patrick Surtain's ring
Jeffery A. Salter/Sports Illustrated
Pat Surtain II's DPOY chain
Jeffery A. Salter/Sports Illustrated
Pat Surtain II poses against a black wall
Jeffery A. Salter/Sports Illustrated
Pat Surtain II poses with his hands together against a black wall
Jeffery A. Salter/Sports Illustrated

