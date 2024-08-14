Patriots Agree to Trade Defensive End Matthew Judon to Falcons, per Report
After a tense offseason between the two parties, the New England Patriots have reportedly put their situation with defensive end Matthew Judon to bed.
The Patriots are trading Judon to the Atlanta Falcons for a third-round draft pick, according to a Wednesday afternoon report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Judon, 31, is entering the final year of a four-year deal.
It was believed for much of this offseason that the Grand Valley State product wanted a new contract with New England; Judon's frustration extended to the practice field, where he traded words with Patriots coach Jerod Mayo on July 29.
Judon has made four Pro Bowls in his eight-year career—two with the Baltimore Ravens and two with New England. In his most recent full season in 2022, Judon racked up 15.5 sacks in 17 games.
The Falcons, who have gone 7–10 in each of the last three seasons, are looking to win their first NFC South title since 2016 in a wide-open division.