Patriots Cut Jalen Reagor Just Hours After He Posted Cryptic Instagram Story
The New England Patriots cut ties with wide receiver Jalen Reagor on Tuesday, releasing him from the practice squad ahead of their Week 3 tilt against the New York Jets on Thursday.
The roster move comes just a few hours after Reagor posted and deleted a popular meme to his Instagram story, which depicted a Bugatti sports supercar parked outside a less-than-lavish home.
It's not difficult to decipher what Reagor was hinting at in his cryptic social media post, seemingly suggesting that he was the Bugatti in this scenario and the shoddy house was the Patriots' practice squad.
According to a report from Doug Kyed of The Boston Herald, Reagor's release was not a direct result of his Instagram story, though he had "expressed similar sentiments internally" before the team decided to move on from him.
Reagor, 25, was the No. 21 pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. He was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles one pick before the Minnesota Vikings took Justin Jefferson. He's spent time with three teams during his first four seasons as a pro, including the Eagles, Vikings, and Patriots.
Across 56 career games, Reagor has 79 receptions for 937 yards and four touchdowns.
He had initially made New England's 53-man roster but was cut the next day and re-signed to the team's practice squad. He failed to beat out the other members of a Patriots wide receivers room that currently consists of K.J. Osborn, Ja'Lynn Polk, DeMario Douglas, Tyquan Thornton, Javon Baker, and Kayshon Boutte, as well as the injured Kendrick Bourne.
After hinting at his true feelings regarding his situation with the Patriots, Reagor will get to hit the open road following the team's decision to cut him on Tuesday.