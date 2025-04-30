Patriots Decline Fifth-Year Club Option of Offensive Lineman Cole Strange
Strange has started 29 career games.
The New England Patriots have declined the fifth-year club option on offensive guard Cole Strange's rookie contract, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Strange has played in 30 games for the Patriots, including 29 starts, over his first three seasons. The fifth-year option would have paid Strange $16.7 million in 2026. This upcoming season will be Strange's last contract year in New England.
Strange was a surprise first-round pick of the Patriots in the 2022 NFL draft. His performance has been very up-and-down over his first three NFL seasons, but he's been a mainstay on New England's offensive line. Mike Vrabel will be the third different head coach that Strange has played for as he enters his fourth year as a pro.
