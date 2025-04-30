SI

Patriots Decline Fifth-Year Club Option of Offensive Lineman Cole Strange

Strange has started 29 career games.

Mike McDaniel

The New England Patriots declined the fifth-year club option on offensive lineman Cole Strange. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The New England Patriots have declined the fifth-year club option on offensive guard Cole Strange's rookie contract, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Strange has played in 30 games for the Patriots, including 29 starts, over his first three seasons. The fifth-year option would have paid Strange $16.7 million in 2026. This upcoming season will be Strange's last contract year in New England.

Strange was a surprise first-round pick of the Patriots in the 2022 NFL draft. His performance has been very up-and-down over his first three NFL seasons, but he's been a mainstay on New England's offensive line. Mike Vrabel will be the third different head coach that Strange has played for as he enters his fourth year as a pro.

Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

