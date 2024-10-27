Patriots' Drake Maye Exits Jets Game After Uncalled Helmet-to-Helmet Hit
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye left Sunday's game vs. the New York Jets with a head injury. He was ruled out of the game.
Maye ran the ball for 18 yards and collided with Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood to end the play. Their helmets hit hard and Maye was slow to get up. There was no penalty called on the play. Maye did not leave the game right away and stayed on that drive, which resulted in a punt. The Patriots took him out on the next play and put Jacoby Brissett in.
Before exiting the game, Maye had completed 3-of-6 passes for 23 yards. He was sacked one time, which came after his helmet-on-helmet collision. He rushed the ball for 46 yards on three carries and ran for a touchdown to put the Patriots up 7–6 on their AFC East rivals. The 17-yard touchdown scamper was the rookie's first career rushing touchdown.