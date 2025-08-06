Patriots' Drake Maye Humbly Plays Off the Josh Allen Comparisons
Depending on your level of involvement in the New England Patriots' franchise, you may or may not have heard the Josh Allen-Drake Maye comparisons floating around last season. Specifically, the notion that Maye is a "young Josh Allen 2.0," as described by now-former Patriots DT Davon Godchaux, who played with Maye in his rookie campaign.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer also said similarly ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. "I found a comp that I like on Drake Maye. He is Josh Allen, just a step down in just about every category," Breer said at the time, speaking with NBC Sports Boston. "And I think that physically maybe puts him closer to the ballpark of where Joe Burrow is. But he's got Josh Allen play-making traits, he has pop in his arm. He’s a really, really, really good athlete. There’s a lot to work with there."
Well, Maye is not letting that talk go to his head ... at least not this early in his career.
Speaking on an episode of the Bussin With The Boys podcast released Tuesday, Maye very humbly dismissed the notion that he's akin to Allen when host Taylor Lewan mentioned it.
"Do you see yourself a lot in Josh Allen? Do you guys think you're very similar football players?" Lewan asked Maye.
"He's the MVP," Maye replied, almost blushing. "I think the comparisons are ... I got a lot of work to do [to even be] in the same stratosphere or atmosphere as Josh. Luckily, he's in the division, so we got some good matchups I'm looking forward to. But ... I'm just trying to be myself. And hey, at the end of the day, if some people think that, that's a lot of respect for him, but I got a lot of work to do for that."
As for who would win in a game of basketball, however, Maye, as a former hooper, is betting on himself.
Watch that answer below, starting at 1:39:
Maye is right that he's got a lot of work to do before his career and play is equivalent to that of Allen's, but it's safe to say he's off to a good start after a strong rookie season. Now, with a new coach in Mike Vrabel, a new target in Stefon Diggs, and some new O-line protection from 2025 first-rounder Will Campbell, he's poised to take the next step in that journey in his sophomore campaign.