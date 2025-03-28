SI

Stefon Diggs Shared One Interesting Trait Drake Maye and Josh Allen Have in Common

The veteran wide receiver signed with the Patriots on a three-year deal last week.

Mike Kadlick

Diggs played four seasons with Josh Allen in Buffalo.
Diggs played four seasons with Josh Allen in Buffalo. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New England Patriots signed wide receiver Stefon Diggs to a three-year, $69 million contract last week. The deal includes $23 million in guaranteed money, and gives second-year quarterback Drake Maye a true No. 1 option to target on offense.

Diggs met with the media in Foxborough, Mass. on Friday morning and, while discussing the reasons why he signed, shared that Maye and his former signal caller with the Buffalo Bills—Josh Allen—share one thing in common: their personality.

"I'm excited," Diggs said when asked if he's looking forward to working with Maye. "I really look forward to it. It's crazy because when you ask around, he has a lot of similarities—well, people say—that he acts a lot like Josh [Allen]. That was my guy, so. I look forward to meeting him and connecting with him."

Diggs was traded from the Minnesota Vikings to the Bills in March of 2020—ahead of Allen's third year in the NFL—and helped him notch career-highs in both passing yards (4,544) and touchdown passes (37) in a season.

New England hopes he can do the same for Maye, who threw for 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions as a rookie. Their offense as a whole is coming off a season where they ranked 31st in total yards, their lowest rank in franchise history.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NFL