Stefon Diggs Shared One Interesting Trait Drake Maye and Josh Allen Have in Common
The New England Patriots signed wide receiver Stefon Diggs to a three-year, $69 million contract last week. The deal includes $23 million in guaranteed money, and gives second-year quarterback Drake Maye a true No. 1 option to target on offense.
Diggs met with the media in Foxborough, Mass. on Friday morning and, while discussing the reasons why he signed, shared that Maye and his former signal caller with the Buffalo Bills—Josh Allen—share one thing in common: their personality.
"I'm excited," Diggs said when asked if he's looking forward to working with Maye. "I really look forward to it. It's crazy because when you ask around, he has a lot of similarities—well, people say—that he acts a lot like Josh [Allen]. That was my guy, so. I look forward to meeting him and connecting with him."
Diggs was traded from the Minnesota Vikings to the Bills in March of 2020—ahead of Allen's third year in the NFL—and helped him notch career-highs in both passing yards (4,544) and touchdown passes (37) in a season.
New England hopes he can do the same for Maye, who threw for 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions as a rookie. Their offense as a whole is coming off a season where they ranked 31st in total yards, their lowest rank in franchise history.